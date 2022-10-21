While BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BJRI fell by -23.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.64 to $20.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.24% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Citigroup on April 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BJRI. Wedbush also Downgraded BJRI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 10, 2021. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $48. Jefferies September 24, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BJRI, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for BJRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BJRI is recording an average volume of 352.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.94%, with a gain of 0.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.18, showing growth from the present price of $26.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BJRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BJRI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BJRI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,842,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.65 million, following the purchase of 3,842,914 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BJRI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 236,413 additional shares for a total stake of worth $87.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,682,854.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 38,945 position in BJRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 73630.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.66%, now holding 0.92 million shares worth $22.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its BJRI holdings by 18.95% and now holds 0.86 million BJRI shares valued at $20.5 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. BJRI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.60% at present.