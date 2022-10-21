While B&G Foods Inc. has underperformed by -2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -51.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.27 to $14.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.16% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BGS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded BGS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2021. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on January 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. Credit Suisse January 05, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for BGS, as published in its report on January 05, 2021. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

With BGS’s current dividend of $1.90 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

B&G Foods Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BGS has an average volume of 984.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a loss of -7.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.38, showing growth from the present price of $14.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze B&G Foods Inc. Shares?

Packaged Foods giant B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing B&G Foods Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -99.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BGS has increased by 6.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,383,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $171.23 million, following the purchase of 670,673 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 532,995 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,981,989.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 293,363 position in BGS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.38%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $19.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its BGS holdings by 1.77% and now holds 1.16 million BGS shares valued at $19.11 million with the added 20195.0 shares during the period. BGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.90% at present.