While Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -53.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.20 to $4.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for AMBP. Barclays also Upgraded AMBP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on May 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7.20. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AMBP, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for AMBP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

It’s important to note that AMBP shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBP is registering an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.29, showing growth from the present price of $4.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brahman Capital Corp. made another increased to its shares in AMBP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 110,380 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,730,495.

At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its AMBP holdings by 2.27% and now holds 5.78 million AMBP shares valued at $27.98 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. AMBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.