While Apollo Global Management Inc. has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APO fell by -33.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.07 to $45.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for APO. Barclays also rated APO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 31, 2022. Morgan Stanley July 19, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on July 19, 2022, and set its price target from $81 to $60. Oppenheimer April 13, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for APO, as published in its report on April 13, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $91 for APO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

The current dividend for APO investors is set at $1.70 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and APO is recording an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 1.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.83, showing growth from the present price of $49.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apollo Global Management Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in APO has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,994,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 billion, following the sale of -11,613 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in APO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,207,993 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.43 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,684,059.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 2,938 position in APO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.85 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.97%, now holding 15.1 million shares worth $702.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its APO holdings by 0.96% and now holds 9.28 million APO shares valued at $431.46 million with the added 87897.0 shares during the period. APO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.50% at present.