While Albemarle Corporation has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB rose by 8.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $308.24 to $169.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.07% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for ALB. Credit Suisse also rated ALB shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $185 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. UBS June 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 02, 2022, and set its price target from $300 to $260. Wells Fargo May 12, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALB, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Investors in Albemarle Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.58 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Albemarle Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALB is recording 1.35M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $304.81, showing growth from the present price of $255.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corporation Shares?

The Specialty Chemicals market is dominated by Albemarle Corporation (ALB) based in the USA. When comparing Albemarle Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 115.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALB has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,298,490 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.52 billion, following the purchase of 95,515 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ALB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -166,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.51 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,706,758.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -63,987 position in ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.91%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $1.04 billion. ALB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.