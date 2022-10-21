While Pan American Silver Corp. has overperformed by 1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAAS fell by -39.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.51 to $14.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.69% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PAAS. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PAAS shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2021. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PAAS, as published in its report on February 10, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for PAAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PAAS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pan American Silver Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAAS is recording an average volume of 2.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a loss of -3.11% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pan American Silver Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in PAAS has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,373,063 shares of the stock, with a value of $355.28 million, following the sale of -28,263 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PAAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 45,913 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,047,095.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its PAAS holdings by 47.67% and now holds 2.96 million PAAS shares valued at $46.97 million with the added 0.95 million shares during the period. PAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.