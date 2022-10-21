While International Seaways Inc. has underperformed by -2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSW rose by 106.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.11 to $13.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for INSW. Jefferies also rated INSW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INSW, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

The current dividend for INSW investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 306.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of International Seaways Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INSW is recording an average volume of 620.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 3.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.67, showing decline from the present price of $38.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Seaways Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in INSW has increased by 4.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,554,348 shares of the stock, with a value of $124.86 million, following the purchase of 168,535 additional shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. made another decreased to its shares in INSW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -220,291 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,350,925.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 55,834 position in INSW. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold an additional -2.01 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -46.81%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $80.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its INSW holdings by 15.40% and now holds 2.12 million INSW shares valued at $74.52 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. INSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.30% at present.