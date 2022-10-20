In the current trading session, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) stock is trading at the price of $3.86, a fall of -4.93% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -72.39% less than its 52-week high of $13.98 and -2.28% better than its 52-week low of $3.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.81% below the high and +4.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HTOO’s SMA-200 is $7.18.

How does Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO): Earnings History

If we examine Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, slashing the consensus of -$0.53. In other words, it beat the consensus by $2.36, resulting in a 445.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.83 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.53. That was a difference of $2.36 and a surprise of 445.30%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.26% of shares. A total of 30 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 48.83% of its stock and 53.81% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC holding total of 2.02 million shares that make 18.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 17.53 million.

The securities firm Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds 0.55 million shares of HTOO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.96%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.73 million.

An overview of Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) traded 82,505 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.66 and price change of -1.85. With the moving average of $6.36 and a price change of -3.13, about 78,174 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HTOO’s 100-day average volume is 55,308 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.70 and a price change of -4.82.