Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)’s stock is trading at $1.48 at the moment marking a fall of -0.99% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -50.66% less than their 52-week high of $2.99, and 1.04% over their 52-week low of $1.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.63% below the high and +0.68% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RCAT’s SMA-200 is $1.9709.

Further, it is important to consider RCAT stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 10.09.

How does Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT): Earnings History

If we examine Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 4/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, slashing the consensus of -$0.1. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 10.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 4/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.1. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 10.00%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.26% of shares. A total of 41 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.03% of its stock and 13.95% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 1.24 million shares that make 4.33% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.5 million.

The securities firm Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. holds 1.08 million shares of RCAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.78%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.18 million.

An overview of Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) traded 125,502 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6030 and price change of -0.16. With the moving average of $1.9373 and a price change of -0.58, about 181,039 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RCAT’s 100-day average volume is 205,117 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.9994 and a price change of -0.59.