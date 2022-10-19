The share price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) rose to $117.94 per share on Tuesday from $116.50. While Airbnb Inc. has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABNB fell by -31.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $212.58 to $86.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) recommending Outperform. A report published by Argus on July 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ABNB. Wolfe Research Reiterated the rating as Peer Perform on June 15, 2022, but set its price target from $130 to $110. Citigroup April 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ABNB, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for ABNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Airbnb Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ABNB is recording an average volume of 5.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a gain of 10.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.43, showing growth from the present price of $117.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Airbnb Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Travel Services sector, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is based in the USA. When comparing Airbnb Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 597.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ABNB has increased by 12.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,748,498 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.07 billion, following the purchase of 2,259,961 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ABNB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,421,668 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.88 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,928,544.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 2,834,231 position in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC sold an additional -1.06 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.94%, now holding 14.28 million shares worth $1.5 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its ABNB holdings by -1.10% and now holds 12.81 million ABNB shares valued at $1.35 billion with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. ABNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.40% at present.