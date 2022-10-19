Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -60.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.65 to $8.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAYW. Goldman also Downgraded HAYW shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HAYW, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HAYW has an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a loss of -0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hayward Holdings Inc. Shares?

Electrical Equipment & Parts giant Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 25,728,572 shares of the stock, with a value of $228.21 million, following the purchase of 25,728,572 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in HAYW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,154,095 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,727,768.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,021,420 position in HAYW. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.58%, now holding 6.09 million shares worth $54.01 million.