A share of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) closed at $6.32 per share on Tuesday, down from $6.50 day before. While Brandywine Realty Trust has underperformed by -2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDN fell by -54.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $5.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.73% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Truist Upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BDN. Truist also Downgraded BDN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 18, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets December 14, 2020d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BDN, as published in its report on December 14, 2020. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

It’s important to note that BDN shareholders are currently getting $0.76 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BDN is registering an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a gain of 2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brandywine Realty Trust Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BDN has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,312,077 shares of the stock, with a value of $191.11 million, following the purchase of 542,901 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BDN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 452,777 additional shares for a total stake of worth $189.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,025,540.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 442,963 position in BDN. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 25837.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.37%, now holding 7.04 million shares worth $47.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Security Capital Research & Manag decreased its BDN holdings by -7.87% and now holds 6.42 million BDN shares valued at $43.34 million with the lessened -0.55 million shares during the period.