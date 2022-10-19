Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) closed Tuesday at $31.10 per share, down from $31.40 a day earlier. While Suncor Energy Inc. has underperformed by -0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SU rose by 34.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.72 to $22.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) recommending Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SU. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. February 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SU, as published in its report on February 04, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

The current dividend for SU investors is set at $1.43 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Suncor Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SU is recording an average volume of 5.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a loss of -0.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.69, showing growth from the present price of $31.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Suncor Energy Inc. Shares?

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Integrated market. When comparing Suncor Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 390.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc.’s position in SU has decreased by -1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,083,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.24 billion, following the sale of -819,800 additional shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in SU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,477,837 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,383,619.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox subtracted a -559,700 position in SU. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 2.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.16%, now holding 38.76 million shares worth $1.09 billion. At the end of the first quarter, TD Asset Management, Inc. decreased its SU holdings by -2.31% and now holds 34.19 million SU shares valued at $962.53 million with the lessened -0.81 million shares during the period. SU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.