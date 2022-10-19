A share of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) closed at $45.40 per share on Tuesday, down from $47.31 day before. While Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPB fell by -52.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $107.22 to $38.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.20% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for SPB. UBS also rated SPB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2021. Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 10, 2021, but set its price target from $100 to $113. Monness Crespi & Hardt resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SPB, as published in its report on February 08, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $101 for SPB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

It’s important to note that SPB shareholders are currently getting $1.68 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SPB is registering an average volume of 564.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.87%, with a gain of 10.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.86, showing growth from the present price of $45.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPB has increased by 3.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,104,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $160.19 million, following the purchase of 139,993 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in SPB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -41,688 additional shares for a total stake of worth $127.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,256,125.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC subtracted a -54,102 position in SPB. American Century Investment Manag sold an additional 95182.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.22%, now holding 2.16 million shares worth $84.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its SPB holdings by 2.19% and now holds 1.65 million SPB shares valued at $64.48 million with the added 35447.0 shares during the period.