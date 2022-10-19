In Tuesday’s session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) marked $52.55 per share, down from $53.50 in the previous session. While Micron Technology Inc. has underperformed by -1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MU fell by -21.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.45 to $48.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.33% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recommending Buy. A report published by Summit Insights on September 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MU. Stifel also reiterated MU shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 30, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Underweight on September 30, 2022, but set its price target from $50 to $45. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MU, as published in its report on September 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $49 for MU shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

With MU’s current dividend of $0.46 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Micron Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MU has an average volume of 17.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a loss of -2.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.92, showing growth from the present price of $52.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Micron Technology Inc. Shares?

Semiconductors giant Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Micron Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MU has increased by 0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 86,887,639 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.35 billion, following the purchase of 850,038 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,032,628 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.78 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,462,340.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,305,861 position in MU. Sanders Capital LLC purchased an additional 19010.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 41.94 million shares worth $2.1 billion. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its MU holdings by -1.00% and now holds 40.42 million MU shares valued at $2.03 billion with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. MU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.