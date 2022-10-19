As of Tuesday, Match Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock closed at $45.98, up from $44.32 the previous day. While Match Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTCH fell by -70.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.00 to $41.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) recommending Hold. A report published by Loop Capital on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MTCH. Truist also Downgraded MTCH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 03, 2022. Wells Fargo May 09, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MTCH, as published in its report on May 09, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $140 for MTCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Match Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MTCH is recording 3.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.47, showing growth from the present price of $45.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Match Group Inc. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Match Group Inc. (MTCH) based in the USA. When comparing Match Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 134.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -124.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTCH has increased by 5.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,427,320 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 billion, following the purchase of 1,404,345 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MTCH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 827,025 additional shares for a total stake of worth $775.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,248,442.

During the first quarter, Edgewood Management LLC subtracted a -1,196,251 position in MTCH. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 14.68 million shares worth $701.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MTCH holdings by -5.87% and now holds 11.76 million MTCH shares valued at $561.53 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. MTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.50% at present.