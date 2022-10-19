Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) marked $30.46 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $29.99. While Halliburton Company has overperformed by 1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAL rose by 17.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.99 to $20.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.19% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) recommending Overweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HAL. Stephens also Downgraded HAL shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 20, 2022. Susquehanna Reiterated the rating as Positive on January 25, 2022, but set its price target from $32 to $33. Stephens resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for HAL, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from January 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $34 for HAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

HAL currently pays a dividend of $0.48 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Halliburton Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HAL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a gain of 3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.76, showing growth from the present price of $30.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Halliburton Company Shares?

The USA based company Halliburton Company (HAL) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing Halliburton Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HAL has decreased by -0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 96,221,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.37 billion, following the sale of -61,931 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in HAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,750,729 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.56 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 63,362,811.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 377,143 position in HAL. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 12.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.86%, now holding 50.89 million shares worth $1.25 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HAL holdings by 5.71% and now holds 49.49 million HAL shares valued at $1.22 billion with the added 2.67 million shares during the period. HAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.30% at present.