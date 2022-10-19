In Tuesday’s session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) marked $10.73 per share, down from $10.90 in the previous session. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has underperformed by -1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -60.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.66 to $9.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.42% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for HPP. Credit Suisse also rated HPP shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. BofA Securities June 22, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 22, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $20. Mizuho January 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for HPP, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

With HPP’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HPP has an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 5.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.38, showing growth from the present price of $10.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has decreased by -6.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,518,029 shares of the stock, with a value of $224.67 million, following the sale of -1,328,727 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -576,459 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,414,934.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,024,196 position in HPP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.37%, now holding 7.84 million shares worth $85.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its HPP holdings by -6.98% and now holds 6.97 million HPP shares valued at $76.32 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period.