Within its last year performance, EC fell by -34.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.47 to $8.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.94% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on December 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EC. JP Morgan also Downgraded EC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2021. BofA Securities March 15, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EC, as published in its report on March 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from January 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for EC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

The current dividend for EC investors is set at $2.26 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 125.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ecopetrol S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EC is recording an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a loss of -1.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.38, showing growth from the present price of $9.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecopetrol S.A. Shares?

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is based in the Colombia and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Integrated market. When comparing Ecopetrol S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 181.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau’s position in EC has decreased by -2.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,261,695 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.13 million, following the sale of -84,328 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another increased to its shares in EC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 292.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,690,047 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,268,687.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -985,000 position in EC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.67%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $15.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EC holdings by 1.06% and now holds 1.48 million EC shares valued at $13.22 million with the added 15508.0 shares during the period. EC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.