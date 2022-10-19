In Tuesday’s session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) marked $34.20 per share, up from $32.78 in the previous session. While Dutch Bros Inc. has overperformed by 4.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS fell by -40.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.40 to $20.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.63% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) to Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BROS. JP Morgan also Downgraded BROS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Stifel May 12, 2022d the rating to Hold on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $70 to $30. Gordon Haskett initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BROS, as published in its report on April 13, 2022. Cowen’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for BROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BROS has an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.33%, with a gain of 15.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.89, showing growth from the present price of $34.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BROS has increased by 56.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,764,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.13 million, following the purchase of 995,029 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in BROS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -63.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,044,986 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,758,995.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -764 position in BROS. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.69%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $39.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its BROS holdings by 5.03% and now holds 1.02 million BROS shares valued at $31.91 million with the added 49097.0 shares during the period. BROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.70% at present.