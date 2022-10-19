Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) closed Tuesday at $2.81 per share, up from $2.75 a day earlier. While Safe Bulkers Inc. has overperformed by 2.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SB fell by -40.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.12 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.69% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SB. Jefferies also rated SB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Stifel February 01, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SB, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for SB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

The current dividend for SB investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SB is recording an average volume of 923.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 11.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safe Bulkers Inc. Shares?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is based in the Monaco and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Safe Bulkers Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in SB has increased by 40.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,571,110 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.29 million, following the purchase of 1,324,566 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in SB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -196,117 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,910,969.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 397,954 position in SB. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP sold an additional 75898.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.22%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $5.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its SB holdings by 19.20% and now holds 1.3 million SB shares valued at $3.22 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. SB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.30% at present.