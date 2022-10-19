As of Tuesday, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FULC) stock closed at $6.98, up from $6.97 the previous day. While Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FULC fell by -69.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.23 to $3.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.74% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FULC. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded FULC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FULC, as published in its report on March 22, 2021. Stifel’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for FULC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -56.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FULC is recording 411.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.66%, with a loss of -7.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.88, showing growth from the present price of $6.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FULC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FULC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.63 million, following the purchase of 7,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in FULC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,753 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,126,689.

During the first quarter, RTW Investments LP added a 350,000 position in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.40%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $27.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC decreased its FULC holdings by -30.91% and now holds 2.39 million FULC shares valued at $19.3 million with the lessened -1.07 million shares during the period. FULC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.