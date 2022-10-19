A share of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) closed at $100.84 per share on Tuesday, up from $93.83 day before. While monday.com Ltd. has overperformed by 7.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY fell by -71.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $450.00 to $85.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.53% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNDY. MoffettNathanson also rated MNDY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on September 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $175. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MNDY, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $170 for MNDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

monday.com Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MNDY is registering an average volume of 611.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.60%, with a gain of 4.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $181.62, showing growth from the present price of $100.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze monday.com Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNDY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNDY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in MNDY has increased by 47.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,091,710 shares of the stock, with a value of $237.07 million, following the purchase of 668,816 additional shares during the last quarter. Franklin Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MNDY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 204,706 additional shares for a total stake of worth $170.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,500,550.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added a 678,530 position in MNDY. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 38.83%, now holding 0.91 million shares worth $103.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its MNDY holdings by -62.52% and now holds 0.78 million MNDY shares valued at $88.19 million with the lessened -1.3 million shares during the period. MNDY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.00% at present.