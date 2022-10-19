In Tuesday’s session, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) marked $7.88 per share, up from $7.79 in the previous session. While Hanesbrands Inc. has overperformed by 1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBI fell by -53.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.59 to $6.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.32% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) to In-line. A report published by Barclays on June 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for HBI. Stifel also Downgraded HBI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on October 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Wells Fargo July 13, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HBI, as published in its report on July 13, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from May 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for HBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

With HBI’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 59.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HBI has an average volume of 7.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a gain of 2.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.30, showing growth from the present price of $7.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hanesbrands Inc. Shares?

Apparel Manufacturing giant Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Hanesbrands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HBI has increased by 1.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,568,614 shares of the stock, with a value of $247.56 million, following the purchase of 621,135 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HBI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -534,219 additional shares for a total stake of worth $232.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,402,652.

During the first quarter, Diamond Hill Capital Management, subtracted a -592,633 position in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 7.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.98%, now holding 20.28 million shares worth $141.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its HBI holdings by -2.45% and now holds 14.98 million HBI shares valued at $104.23 million with the lessened -0.38 million shares during the period. HBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.70% at present.