BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) closed Tuesday at $4.38 per share, up from $4.30 a day earlier. While BlackBerry Limited has overperformed by 1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BB fell by -56.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.39 to $3.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.35% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) recommending Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BB. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded BB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2021. CIBC June 25, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for BB, as published in its report on June 25, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from June 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for BB shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BlackBerry Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BB is recording an average volume of 5.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a gain of 4.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze BlackBerry Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in BB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,188,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $178.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,936,622.

During the first quarter, FifthDelta Ltd. added a 6,711,312 position in BB. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC sold an additional -2.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.29%, now holding 22.59 million shares worth $106.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BB holdings by 1.58% and now holds 12.66 million BB shares valued at $59.52 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. BB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.