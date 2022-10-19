A share of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) closed at $14.54 per share on Tuesday, down from $14.59 day before. While Levi Strauss & Co. has underperformed by -0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEVI fell by -41.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.62 to $13.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on January 27, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LEVI. Citigroup also reiterated LEVI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2022. BofA Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 27, 2022, but set its price target from $30 to $32. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LEVI, as published in its report on January 14, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from August 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for LEVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

It’s important to note that LEVI shareholders are currently getting $0.48 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LEVI is registering an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a gain of 0.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Levi Strauss & Co. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Manufacturing market, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is based in the USA. When comparing Levi Strauss & Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in LEVI has increased by 21.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,736,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.95 million, following the purchase of 1,371,892 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LEVI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -112,046 additional shares for a total stake of worth $111.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,687,532.

During the first quarter, Parnassus Investments LLC subtracted a -637,106 position in LEVI. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 84806.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.67%, now holding 5.17 million shares worth $74.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Putnam Investment Management LLC increased its LEVI holdings by 6.25% and now holds 3.23 million LEVI shares valued at $46.67 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. LEVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.10% at present.