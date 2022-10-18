A share of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) closed at $16.79 per share on Monday, up from $16.41 day before. While Bloom Energy Corporation has overperformed by 2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE fell by -20.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.01 to $11.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.42% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on July 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BE. Piper Sandler also rated BE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 08, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BE, as published in its report on May 02, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 315.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BE is registering an average volume of 3.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.22%, with a loss of -4.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Columbia Management Investment Ad’s position in BE has decreased by -2.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,506,365 shares of the stock, with a value of $409.92 million, following the sale of -499,804 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,839,409 additional shares for a total stake of worth $279.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,998,546.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,870,780 position in BE. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 1.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.79%, now holding 4.47 million shares worth $89.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its BE holdings by 0.97% and now holds 3.88 million BE shares valued at $77.52 million with the added 37418.0 shares during the period. BE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.30% at present.