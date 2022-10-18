A share of Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) closed at $3.83 per share on Monday, up from $3.71 day before. While Vimeo Inc. has overperformed by 3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VMEO fell by -88.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.62 to $3.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.43% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VMEO. Cowen also Downgraded VMEO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on September 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $47. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for VMEO, as published in its report on August 09, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from August 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for VMEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vimeo Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VMEO is registering an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a loss of -5.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.17, showing growth from the present price of $3.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VMEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vimeo Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VMEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VMEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VMEO has increased by 8.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,844,128 shares of the stock, with a value of $59.38 million, following the purchase of 1,204,191 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VMEO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 451,852 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,184,251.

At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its VMEO holdings by 14.22% and now holds 10.96 million VMEO shares valued at $43.86 million with the added 1.36 million shares during the period. VMEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.71% at present.