A share of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) closed at $7.80 per share on Monday, up from $7.60 day before. While First Majestic Silver Corp. has overperformed by 2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AG fell by -36.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.67 to $6.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.50% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, TD Securities Upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) to Buy. A report published by TD Securities on October 20, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AG. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Neutral rating on March 01, 2019, and assigned a price target of $6. TD Securities May 15, 2018d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AG, as published in its report on May 15, 2018. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AG is registering an average volume of 6.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.53%, with a loss of -4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.93, showing growth from the present price of $7.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Majestic Silver Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AG has decreased by -1.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,980,114 shares of the stock, with a value of $197.97 million, following the sale of -316,108 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in AG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 912,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,041,571.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 76,703 position in AG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.13%, now holding 4.42 million shares worth $33.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its AG holdings by -8.97% and now holds 4.03 million AG shares valued at $30.72 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. AG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.83% at present.