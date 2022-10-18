A share of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) closed at $167.54 per share on Monday, up from $152.38 day before. While Snowflake Inc. has overperformed by 9.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNOW fell by -49.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $405.00 to $110.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNOW. Needham also rated SNOW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 16, 2022. CapitalOne Initiated an Equal Weight rating on August 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $182. UBS August 16, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNOW, as published in its report on August 16, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from August 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $125 for SNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Snowflake Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SNOW is registering an average volume of 7.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a gain of 5.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $219.94, showing growth from the present price of $167.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Snowflake Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Iconiq Capital LLC’s position in SNOW has decreased by -28.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,422,870 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.96 billion, following the sale of -7,004,762 additional shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SNOW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -40,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.89 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,001,796.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 592,853 position in SNOW. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.32%, now holding 13.89 million shares worth $2.36 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its SNOW holdings by 17.00% and now holds 8.74 million SNOW shares valued at $1.49 billion with the added 1.27 million shares during the period. SNOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.