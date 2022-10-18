In Monday’s session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) marked $20.47 per share, up from $19.51 in the previous session. While Relay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLAY fell by -39.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.52 to $12.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.43% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on September 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLAY. Jefferies also rated RLAY shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 06, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $45. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RLAY, as published in its report on July 21, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $57 for RLAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RLAY has an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.16%, with a loss of -6.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.80, showing growth from the present price of $20.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RLAY has decreased by -19.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,332,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $275.88 million, following the sale of -2,962,728 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RLAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 920,079 additional shares for a total stake of worth $156.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,976,456.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 479,451 position in RLAY. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.01%, now holding 5.3 million shares worth $118.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RLAY holdings by 46.86% and now holds 4.78 million RLAY shares valued at $106.89 million with the added 1.52 million shares during the period.