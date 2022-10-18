Currently, Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s (LYLT) stock is trading at $0.95, marking a gain of 6.48% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.04% below its 52-week high of $98.95 and 18.49% above its 52-week low of $0.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -53.74% below the high and +18.49% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LYLT’s SMA-200 is $11.9071.

As well, it is important to consider LYLT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.03.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 1.13.

How does Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.50 in simple terms.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT): Earnings History

If we examine Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, beating the consensus of $0.3. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.26, resulting in a -86.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.3. That was a difference of -$0.26 and a surprise of -86.70%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.13 and 0.13 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.13 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.97 and also replicates -86.60% growth rate year over year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.53% of shares. A total of 264 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 72.96% of its stock and 90.66% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 2.71 million shares that make 11.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 44.79 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.27 million shares of LYLT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.21%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 37.48 million.

An overview of Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) traded 911,656 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2771 and price change of -0.96. With the moving average of $1.8832 and a price change of -2.31, about 950,091 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LYLT’s 100-day average volume is 930,526 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.4299 and a price change of -9.94.