The share price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) rose to $5.77 per share on Monday from $5.45. While Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 5.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LICY fell by -48.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $5.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.76% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LICY. Chardan Capital Markets also rated LICY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LICY, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. UBS’s report from September 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for LICY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

To gain a thorough understanding of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LICY is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a gain of 9.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.78, showing growth from the present price of $5.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LICY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LICY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LICY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Covalis Capital LLP’s position in LICY has increased by 272.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,151,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.01 million, following the purchase of 7,425,780 additional shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L made another increased to its shares in LICY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.50%.

At the end of the first quarter, Covalis increased its LICY holdings by 134.01% and now holds 2.55 million LICY shares valued at $13.56 million with the added 1.46 million shares during the period. LICY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.