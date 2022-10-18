The share price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) rose to $68.39 per share on Monday from $63.27. While Twilio Inc. has overperformed by 8.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWLO fell by -80.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $373.00 to $62.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) recommending Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TWLO. Stifel August 05, 2022d the rating to Hold on August 05, 2022, and set its price target from $200 to $90. Atlantic Equities August 05, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TWLO, as published in its report on August 05, 2022. Macquarie’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $96 for TWLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Twilio Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TWLO is recording an average volume of 4.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a loss of -5.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $126.66, showing growth from the present price of $68.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twilio Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TWLO has increased by 21.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,535,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.07 billion, following the purchase of 2,746,644 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TWLO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,462,345 additional shares for a total stake of worth $560.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,112,041.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,148,716 position in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.59%, now holding 6.03 million shares worth $416.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its TWLO holdings by 10.98% and now holds 5.57 million TWLO shares valued at $385.28 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. TWLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.40% at present.