As of Monday, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:OTMO) stock closed at $0.27, up from $0.23 the previous day. While Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 19.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTMO fell by -93.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.96 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.37% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 379.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OTMO is recording 623.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.34%, with a loss of -1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.70, showing growth from the present price of $0.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Otonomo Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Senvest Management LLC’s position in OTMO has increased by 70.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,222,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.75 million, following the purchase of 2,582,132 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,120,441 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,120,441.

OTMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.40% at present.