SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) closed Monday at $197.29 per share, up from $193.39 a day earlier. While SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG fell by -34.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $389.71 to $190.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.00% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Oppenheimer on June 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SEDG. Truist also rated SEDG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $340 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 02, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $490. UBS resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for SEDG, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Susquehanna’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $370 for SEDG shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEDG is recording an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.22%, with a loss of -5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $355.96, showing growth from the present price of $197.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Shares?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Solar market. When comparing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 76.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEDG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEDG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SEDG has increased by 14.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,004,272 shares of the stock, with a value of $695.37 million, following the purchase of 371,393 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SEDG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 56,068 additional shares for a total stake of worth $465.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,009,551.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 94,906 position in SEDG. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.34%, now holding 1.87 million shares worth $431.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its SEDG holdings by 6.98% and now holds 1.74 million SEDG shares valued at $403.53 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. SEDG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.00% at present.