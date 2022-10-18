A share of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) closed at $16.86 per share on Monday, up from $16.28 day before. While Coupang Inc. has overperformed by 3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPNG fell by -38.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.94 to $8.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) recommending Buy. A report published by CLSA on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CPNG. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded CPNG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $18.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. Macquarie Initiated an Outperform rating on August 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Credit Suisse July 01, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CPNG, as published in its report on July 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for CPNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coupang Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CPNG is registering an average volume of 7.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.07%, with a loss of -12.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.74, showing growth from the present price of $16.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coupang Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CPNG has decreased by -1.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 108,354,434 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.81 billion, following the sale of -2,012,568 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another decreased to its shares in CPNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,970,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.68 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 100,908,026.

During the first quarter, Maverick Capital Ltd. subtracted a -1,814,551 position in CPNG. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 5.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.31%, now holding 74.91 million shares worth $1.25 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its CPNG holdings by 14.09% and now holds 47.95 million CPNG shares valued at $799.29 million with the added 5.92 million shares during the period. CPNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.30% at present.