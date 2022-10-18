Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) closed Monday at $11.04 per share, up from $10.50 a day earlier. While Ardmore Shipping Corporation has overperformed by 5.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASC rose by 184.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.60 to $3.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.98% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded ASC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Neutral rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5.50. Pareto October 26, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ASC, as published in its report on October 26, 2020. Stifel’s report from January 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for ASC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 126.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASC is recording an average volume of 702.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a gain of 19.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing decline from the present price of $11.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardmore Shipping Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Private Management Group, Inc.’s position in ASC has decreased by -7.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,602,794 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.76 million, following the sale of -212,887 additional shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC made another increased to its shares in ASC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 69,510 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,547,701.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 189,120 position in ASC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 498.28%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $15.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP decreased its ASC holdings by -28.46% and now holds 1.36 million ASC shares valued at $12.4 million with the lessened -0.54 million shares during the period. ASC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.