Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) marked $16.96 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $16.64. While Annaly Capital Management Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NLY fell by -50.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.16 to $15.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.92% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on February 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NLY. Piper Sandler October 06, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NLY, as published in its report on October 06, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for NLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

NLY currently pays a dividend of $3.52 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 10.40M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NLY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 12.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.11, showing growth from the present price of $16.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Mortgage. When comparing Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 341.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NLY has increased by 8.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,166,482 shares of the stock, with a value of $603.46 million, following the purchase of 2,807,974 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,747,267 additional shares for a total stake of worth $414.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,166,870.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 1,192,999 position in NLY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.00%, now holding 8.68 million shares worth $148.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its NLY holdings by 529.59% and now holds 7.78 million NLY shares valued at $133.59 million with the added 6.55 million shares during the period. NLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.