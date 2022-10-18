In Monday’s session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) marked $7.77 per share, up from $7.63 in the previous session. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL fell by -26.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.77% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for AXL. Exane BNP Paribas also rated AXL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2022d the rating to Overweight on February 28, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $16. KeyBanc Capital Markets July 01, 2021d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AXL, as published in its report on July 01, 2021. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AXL has an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.06, showing growth from the present price of $7.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,181,839 shares of the stock, with a value of $117.35 million, following the purchase of 433,441 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -15,563 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,941,227.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 292,812 position in AXL. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -1.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.63%, now holding 5.64 million shares worth $38.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its AXL holdings by -0.94% and now holds 4.7 million AXL shares valued at $32.1 million with the lessened 44700.0 shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.