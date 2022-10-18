In Monday’s session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) marked $7.96 per share, up from $7.89 in the previous session. While AGNC Investment Corp. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGNC fell by -50.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.75 to $7.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.42% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AGNC. JP Morgan also Downgraded AGNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2022. BofA Securities February 14, 2022d the rating to Neutral on February 14, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $13.75. JMP Securities October 28, 2021d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AGNC, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. Barclays’s report from October 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AGNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

With AGNC’s current dividend of $1.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AGNC has an average volume of 12.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a gain of 8.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.34, showing growth from the present price of $7.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AGNC Investment Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AGNC has increased by 1.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,283,429 shares of the stock, with a value of $398.13 million, following the purchase of 709,934 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AGNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,307,218 additional shares for a total stake of worth $227.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,060,591.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,854,739 position in AGNC. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.73%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $60.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its AGNC holdings by 26.52% and now holds 6.89 million AGNC shares valued at $57.99 million with the added 1.44 million shares during the period. AGNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.40% at present.