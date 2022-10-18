The share price of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) rose to $2.69 per share on Monday from $2.62. While ADMA Biologics Inc. has overperformed by 2.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADMA rose by 144.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.92 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.18% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on November 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ADMA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 09, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2019, and assigned a price target of $8. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ADMA, as published in its report on April 15, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ADMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADMA is recording an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 7.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADMA Biologics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in ADMA has decreased by -3.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,521,102 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.0 million, following the sale of -412,285 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ADMA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 197.55%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ADMA holdings by 9.13% and now holds 8.8 million ADMA shares valued at $21.39 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. ADMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.