Zovio Inc (ZVO)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -7.92% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.15. Its current price is -93.83% under its 52-week high of $2.43 and 14.33% more than its 52-week low of $0.13. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.18% below the high and +15.40% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZVO’s SMA-200 is $0.7752.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 0.02 right now. ZVO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.86, resulting in an 0.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Zovio Inc (ZVO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 1.00 in simple terms.

Zovio Inc (ZVO): Earnings History

If we examine Zovio Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23, slashing the consensus of -$0.28. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 17.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.28. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 17.90%.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Zovio Inc (ZVO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.88% of shares. A total of 47 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 55.09% of its stock and 59.16% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holding total of 2.61 million shares that make 7.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.14 million.

The securities firm Royce & Associates LP holds 2.45 million shares of ZVO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.01 million.

An overview of Zovio Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Zovio Inc (ZVO) traded 3,983,345 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1561 and price change of -0.05. With the moving average of $0.2341 and a price change of -0.26, about 2,175,052 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZVO’s 100-day average volume is 1,202,514 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5672 and a price change of -0.62.