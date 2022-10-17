Currently, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMLX) stock is trading at $36.29, marking a gain of 5.07% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is 1.09% below its 52-week high of $35.90 and 457.45% above its 52-week low of $6.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.09% below the high and +35.93% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 7725.45. AMLX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 10.44, resulting in an 11.22 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.60 in simple terms.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX): Earnings History

If we examine Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.93, beating the consensus of -$0.69. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.24, resulting in a -34.80% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.93 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.69. That was a difference of -$0.24 and a surprise of -34.80%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.16% of shares. A total of 102 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 52.97% of its stock and 75.84% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. holding total of 7.17 million shares that make 12.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 92.14 million.

The securities firm Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 2.76 million shares of AMLX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 35.42 million.

An overview of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) traded 1,609,762 shares per day, with a moving average of $31.20 and price change of +5.36. With the moving average of $27.86 and a price change of +11.36, about 1,749,703 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AMLX’s 100-day average volume is 1,427,191 shares, alongside a moving average of $23.21 and a price change of +27.83.