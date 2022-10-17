Currently, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) stock is trading at $1.38, marking a gain of 9.52% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.34% below its 52-week high of $10.90 and 45.11% above its 52-week low of $0.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -37.50% below the high and +41.96% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 6.72. STRY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 12.60, resulting in an 1.87 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.80 in simple terms.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.99% of shares. A total of 58 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 63.34% of its stock and 84.44% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 22.7 million shares that make 14.45% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 187.48 million.

The securities firm Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 22.02 million shares of STRY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 14.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 181.88 million.

An overview of Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) traded 635,648 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4172 and price change of -0.63. With the moving average of $2.1403 and a price change of -2.62, about 441,793 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STRY’s 100-day average volume is 654,890 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.5602 and a price change of -7.44.