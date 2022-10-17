AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.72% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.19. Its current price is -93.91% under its 52-week high of $3.06 and 43.46% more than its 52-week low of $0.13. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -43.43% below the high and +43.15% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ANPC’s SMA-200 is $0.4412.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 2.04 right now. ANPC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.54, resulting in an 51.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.06% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.44% of its stock and 3.91% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 0.37 million shares that make 1.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.16 million.

The securities firm PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 0.12 million shares of ANPC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.52%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 51176.0.

An overview of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) traded 3,290,223 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1620 and price change of +0.03. With the moving average of $0.2030 and a price change of -0.08, about 4,192,115 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ANPC’s 100-day average volume is 2,435,530 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2459 and a price change of -0.13.