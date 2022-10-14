Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -53.14% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.35. Its current price is -89.41% under its 52-week high of $3.32 and -42.46% more than its 52-week low of $0.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -71.51% below the high and +5.00% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NVOS’s SMA-200 is $1.7276.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 1.03 right now. NVOS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.50, resulting in an 1.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 60.09% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.38% of its stock and 3.45% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 0.26 million shares that make 1.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 88452.0.

The securities firm Royal Bank of Canada holds 86885.0 shares of NVOS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.37%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 30027.0.

An overview of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) traded 68,593 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9785 and price change of -0.70. With the moving average of $1.3627 and a price change of -1.50, about 35,785 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NVOS’s 100-day average volume is 29,969 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.6350 and a price change of -1.68.