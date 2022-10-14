In Thursday’s session, Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) marked $122.50 per share, up from $120.63 in the previous session. While Lear Corporation has overperformed by 1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEA fell by -28.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $195.43 to $118.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for LEA. Exane BNP Paribas also rated LEA shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $112 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. BofA Securities April 06, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 06, 2022, and set its price target from $150 to $195. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LEA, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $195 for LEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

With LEA’s current dividend of $3.08 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lear Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LEA has an average volume of 595.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -5.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $161.00, showing growth from the present price of $122.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lear Corporation Shares?

Auto Parts giant Lear Corporation (LEA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Lear Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 65.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -60.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in LEA has increased by 3.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,463,079 shares of the stock, with a value of $773.57 million, following the purchase of 197,550 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 582,578 additional shares for a total stake of worth $727.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,081,891.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -5,467 position in LEA. Harris Associates LP sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.33%, now holding 3.06 million shares worth $366.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its LEA holdings by -12.05% and now holds 2.7 million LEA shares valued at $322.64 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period.