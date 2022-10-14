As of Thursday, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (NYSE:IRM) stock closed at $45.78, up from $45.39 the previous day. While Iron Mountain Incorporated has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRM rose by 5.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.61 to $41.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.68% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on February 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for IRM. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded IRM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill July 11, 2019d the rating to Underperform on July 11, 2019, and set its price target from $33 to $25. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IRM, as published in its report on July 10, 2019. Robert W. Baird’s report from April 26, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $27 for IRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Investors in Iron Mountain Incorporated will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.47 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 46.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IRM is recording 1.86M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a loss of -0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.43, showing growth from the present price of $45.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iron Mountain Incorporated Shares?

The REIT – Specialty market is dominated by Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) based in the USA. When comparing Iron Mountain Incorporated shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IRM has decreased by -1.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 46,494,601 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.04 billion, following the sale of -688,870 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in IRM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,261 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,906,263.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -382,558 position in IRM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.87%, now holding 14.9 million shares worth $654.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its IRM holdings by 1.81% and now holds 6.72 million IRM shares valued at $295.47 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. IRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.