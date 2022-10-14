The share price of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) fell to $0.65 per share on Thursday from $0.66. While Genius Brands International Inc. has underperformed by -2.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNUS fell by -51.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.32 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Dawson James started tracking Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 860.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Genius Brands International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GNUS is recording an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a loss of -4.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Brands International Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNUS has decreased by -12.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,945,352 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.78 million, following the sale of -1,908,076 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,335,875 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,335,875.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -12,792,369 position in GNUS. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold an additional -0.31 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.80%, now holding 3.26 million shares worth $1.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its GNUS holdings by -42.80% and now holds 2.83 million GNUS shares valued at $1.7 million with the lessened -2.11 million shares during the period. GNUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.00% at present.